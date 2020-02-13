TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County has no plans related to a Confederate memorial in front of the courthouse if legislation that passed both the Virginia Senate and House Tuesday is, as expected, signed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The bill will give localities the option to remove, relocate of cover monuments in public places, allowing communities to decide for themselves.
According to The Associated Press, the bill is related to the Charlottesville gathering of White Nationalists in 2017 over the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue that ended in the killing of a woman.
Many places around the country quickly responded by taking Confederate monuments down, but Virginia localities were hamstrung by the state law that prevents cities and counties from removing, damaging or defacing them, the AP said.
This bill will change that.
But the statue in front of the Tazewell County Courthouse, which is of a Confederate soldier and also has an engraving of the face of Lee, has never been an issue and no one has complained.
“I have received no calls myself but I can tell you we have several monuments at the courthouse,” Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes said. “As you know, we consider that area as our monument area and we have considered adding a couple more monuments.”
Northern District Supervisor and county Administrator Eric Young both said the issue has never been discussed.
Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy said he knows of no plans related to the statue, regardless of the bill.
However, he does see a political bright side to the legislation.
“I personally appreciate any legislation out of Richmond that gives power back to the counties,” he said. “We are held the most directly responsible to the voters at the county level. We are also the most accessible to voters.”
Some legislators have concerns about the possible impact on communities if local leaders decide to remove Confederate monuments or other monuments related to other wars, saying it’s trying to erase history and many in the community may not appreciate it, the AP article said.
Del. Charles Poindexter (R-Franklin County) expressed concerns.
“I do not believe this will end well,” he said, adding that the bill sent a “tough message” to every veteran or dead veteran’s family.
