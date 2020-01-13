TAZEWELL, Va. — A total of 110 indictments were returned by the Tazewell County Grand Jury during its January 7 session, according to Commonwealth Attorney Chris Plaster.
Plaster said the grand jury issued true bills on 110 indictments that were presented on 100 individuals for a total of 259 counts. Of the 110 indictments presented, Plaster said 60 were sealed pending arrest.
Click above to view or download a PDF of the grand jury indictment list.
