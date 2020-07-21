RICHLANDS, Va. — An escaped Tazewell County inmate who was captured last February after nearly a year on the run has been indicted by the Tazewell County Grand Jury.
Chris Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced Monday that the grand jury met on July 14 and issued true bills on 92 indictments presented on 84 individuals for a total of 219 counts. Of the 92 indictments presented, 33 were sealed pending arrest. An inmate who escaped last year while receiving medical treatment was among the people who were indicted.
Joshua Adam Keen, 37, of Richlands, Va. has been indicted on a charge of escape from a correctional facility, according to the indictments list. Keen was receiving medical treatment in late March of 2019, as an inmate, when he escaped from the Clinch Valley Medical Center, according to a previous statement from the Richlands Police Department.
Keen was apprehended last February in Florida on charges of vagrancy and resisting without violence arrest. He was first booked in Florida’s law enforcement that Keen was booked into their system under the name John Doe.
Richlands Police Chief J.W. Gilbert said when Keen was apprehended that Keen had refused to provide his true identity. Florida officers entered his fingerprints into a database and discovered his true name and the warrants issued for him.
Prior to his escape, Keen was serving time at the Haysi Regional Jail located in Dickenson County, Va. Before being charged with escape Keen was charged with aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberty with a child and forcible sodomy, Gilbert said after the capture.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
