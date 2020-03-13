TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Plaster announced Friday that the county's grand jury met on March 10 and issued true bills on 101 indictments presented on 92 individuals for a total of 494 counts.
Of the 110 indictments presented, 36 were sealed pending arrest, Plaster said.
The following list includes the names of those indicted, that can be released at this time, according to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.
Click above to view or download a PDF of the grand jury list.
