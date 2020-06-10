TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County government business offices will reopen for in-person public interactions on June 15.
County Administrator Eric Young made the announcement Tuesday.
The reopening will be effective at the animal shelter, county administration, building inspections and Cavitt’s Creek Park.
“The Governor’s most recent executive order regarding wearing a mask in a public building will be applicable to persons visiting any of these offices and only so long as such order remains in effect,” he said.
Access by phone and internet will continue for those who chose not to do business with the county in person.
