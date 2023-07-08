A study on how to address chronic flooding in Tazewell County is expected back this month.
The federal study was launched well before the disruptive Memorial Day flood, which caused widespread problems across Bluefield, Va., and neighboring communities. However, its pending release is timely due to the May 29 flood, according to Charlie Stacy, the Eastern District representative on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
“We are undertaking a county flood study that was already in the works before we got hit with the Memorial Day flood in Bluefield,” Stacy said. “That study is due back in July.”
The study will look at all of Tazewell County, including Bluefield, Va. and Richlands, two areas that have historically been flood prone.
Stacy said the town of Bluefield, Va., had largely avoided flooding in recent years, until the May 29 storm hit. Several parts of the town, including the downtown area, were flooded on that day following a period of prolonged and heavy rainfall.
“They told us we should have a draft (of the flood study) in July,” Stacy said. “One of the problems we have with our population numbers is you don’t reach the benchmark — to reach the damage requirement for federal assistance. An entire community could be damaged or impacted, but not qualify because you don’t reach a certain amount of money.”
Stacy said the hope is that the study — once it is completed — could open the door for federal or state funding assistance for future flood mitigation projects.
“The benefit of it is we are hopeful by participating in this federal study that it will make us eligible for federal dollars,” Stacy said.
A meeting to address the Memorial Day flood was held last month in Bluefield, Va.
The town is still working to come up with final damage assessment numbers from the flood, according to town council member Chuck Presley, who organized last month’s meeting.
Presley said the meeting was a good start, but that the town is still hoping to reach additional citizens or business owners who may have sustained damage in the May 29 storm.
“Anybody that had a water issue, they could reach out to the town hall, or me or Charlie,” Presley said. “Because we need all of that information.”
Presley said the town also looks forward to seeing the results of the county flood study once it is released.
Stacy said a number of factors may be contributing to flooding across the county.
“It is a trifecta of problems,” Stacy said. “You are having the inability to do the maintenance in the river ways and reservoirs that hold water for us. They have to be drained and worked on to handle a body of water. But they are just so afraid — the EPA — of anyone touching the water that folks don’t get in there and don’t get the work done. Then you combine that with the holding systems. You have so many different projects going on where runoff is occurring. Runoff is adding to the hold volume.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
