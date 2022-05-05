TAZEWELL, Va. – Area farmers have experienced years of brush and invasive species overgrowth in their fields, so the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and the Tazewell Soil & Water Conservation District along with other agencies are offering assistance to deal with this problem.
Tazewell County’s most abundant crop is its forages that are harvested and sold through livestock, according to officials with the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
These forages are essential to the agricultural economy in the region due to the steep terrain and high grazing plateaus.
The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors has made available funds to help 200 farmers revitalize damaged pastures.
This program is being offered in partnership with Tazewell Soil & Water Conservation District, Virginia Cooperative Extension-Tazewell County, Natural Resource Conservation Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Partners.
Farmers can apply at the Tazewell Soil & Water Conservation District for assistance.
The Tazewell County Pasture Revitalization Program is offering reimbursement to the farmer for $100 brush control herbicides.
Participants must meet several requirements including:
• Participants must sign up for the program at the Tazewell Soil & Water Conservation District May 9-13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tazewell Soil & Water Conservation District Office is located at 202 Campbell Lane, Tazewell, Va., 24651.
• Products may not be reimbursed until application is approved.
• Participants are required to submit itemized receipts for herbicide purchases at the TSWCD Office.
The project objectives and outcomes are to repair damaged pastures and feeding areas keeping them in productive forages rather than noxious weeds and brush.
The products received must be applied on the farm identified in the application, Virginia Cooperative Extension officials said.
Applicants must follow the product label to apply these products correctly and safely.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
