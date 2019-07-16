TAZEWELL — Gospel music, an ATV rodeo, wrestling, a children’s day, a special day for senior citizens, an antique tractor pull and a demolition derby are part of a schedule getting underway today for this year’s Tazewell County Fair.
Located off U.S Route 460 on the Tazewell County Fairgrounds, the annual event starts off 7 p.m. today with a gospel concert in Nuckoll’s Hall, according Viola Asbury, superintendent of the Tazewell County Fair.
“Absolutely, we have a chock-full week coming up,” Asbury said Monday. “We have everything from a wonderful gospel music evening (today). It’s featuring the Inspirations and the Primitives, and warming up for them will be a young lady near and dear to my heart, Katherine Asbury.”
There is also an ATV rodeo this evening, Asbury added. More events follow through the week. The fair will continue until Saturday.
“On Wednesday we have Ultimate Championship Wrestling in Nuckoll’s Hall (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.), and then we have Children’s Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on Wednesday; and that’s all free for kids up to 12 years old,” Asbury said. “And we have all kinds of activities like a magic show. From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. we have free rides, but they have to come in early to get their passports stamped before they can ride the rides.”
The county fair will have a Seniors Day on Thursday.
“That’s when we bring folks over from the nursing home,” Asbury said. “From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. it’s free. We have entertainment, a free lunch. We just have a wonderful day planned.”
Events on Friday evening will include a Figure 8 race and a demolition derby as well as a livestock show and the cattle show, Asbury said.
“Saturday night we have a rodeo,” she added. “This is a full western rodeo; not just bull riding, but with trick roping and riding and clowns, the whole works.”
A schedule is available on the Tazewell County Fair website.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
