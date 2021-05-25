TAZEWELL, Va. — Organizers called the Tazewell County Fair the nation’s longest contiguous running county fair until COVID-19 forced a shutdown in 2020, but it will be back for 2021, the fair’s superintendent said Monday.
“We have set our dates for the 2021 Tazewell County Fair,” Superintendent Viola Asbury said. “They are Aug. 24 through Aug. 28. 2021. We have a full fair planned with all of the livestock shows, exhibits, carnival and our Figure 8 and Demolition Derbies. We will again have Mike Klee and his magic show all week.”
Asbury said that livestock owners, people who build demolition derby cars and others have been calling to find out whether the fair would be open this year.
“I wanted to let people know we are going to have a fair this year,” she stated. “We had to cancel last year because of COVID. It was such a big disappointment.”
The fair, which started in 1872, managed to open every year despite World War I, the Great Depression and World War II, Asbury said.
“There was always a fair in Tazewell,” she recalled. “We billed it as the oldest continuous-running fair, but I guess we can’t say that now.”
Asbury said that the 2021 fair will have many of the attractions it’s offered in the past.
“There will be food/non-food vendors, antique tractors and equipment on display, animals every day, competitions and shows,” she said. “Our carnival rides provider is FunTime Amusements out of Danville, Va. There will be our annual Tractor Pull on Thursday evening, Aug. 26 and we have added a Truck Pull on Wednesday evening, Aug. 25, in the arena. There is a ATV Rodeo scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. in the arena.”
Music is on this year’s fair schedule, too.
“On Tuesday evening, Aug. 24 in Nuckolls Hall. We will have the Good News Trio followed by Karen Peck and New River. Karen Peck won the Dove Award in gospel music in 2019,” Asbury said. “We will have several local bands playing each evening on our outside stages.”
Precautions will be in place against COVID-19, but Asbury said that organizers were working to have a county that “is as normal as possible.”
“We’re going to suggest that if they have not been vaccinated, they may want to wear a mask,” she said. “We cannot mandate it, but we will have them available at the check-in gates.”
Stations with hand sanitizer will be available, too.
“We’re going to do our best to be as safe as possible,” Asbury said.
One activity offered at previous fairs, the Senior Day, will not be on the schedule this year.
“Nursing homes are not comfortable bringing residents out yet,” she stated. “Hopefully by next year we’ll feel comfortable about doing it again.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
