TAZEWELL, Va. — After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Tazewell County Fair is opening its gates today to a public ready for five days of contests and entertainment.
Founded in 1872, the Tazewell County Fair managed to take place every year despite World War I, the Great Depression and World War II. Precautions against the pandemic forced the fair’s closure in 2020, but it’s back for 2021.
“It’s here,” Superintendent Viola Asbury said Monday. “Well, it looks good. Today is set up day, and everybody’s out here setting up their booths and rides, and we’re just getting ready today. We’ve had people in and out of the office today getting their badges and getting their IDs made. It’s exciting. People are bringing in and registering their exhibits: vegetables, crafts, canned goods, baked goods. They’ll have the judging (Tuesday) morning.”
Today the schedule features a gospel concert at the fairground’s Nuckolls Hall with the Good News Trio as the opening performers at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by Karen Peck & New River, Asbury said.
Other activities today include an antique tractors and machinery display, Ratcliff’s Rowdy Rascal Animals at 4 p.m., a rabbit show and poultry show, Kiwanis Club Bingo and Magician Mike Klee at 6 p.m. An ATV Rodeo starts at 6 p.m. as well.
Starting today and continuing until Saturday, the fair has a full lineup of events every day. Saturday will be Children’s Day at the fair with children having free admission from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A Figure 8 Derby will be held Friday at 6 p.m,, and there will be a Figure 8 and Demolition Derby starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the fair’s schedule.
Admission is $10 at the gate, the admission for children 14 and under is $5.
Masks will be optional at the fair, but they will be available, Asbury said. People will be urged to wear masks at indoor events, but they will still be optional.
“It’s an optional thing, but it’s highly recommended,” she said. “We have hand sanitizer everywhere.”
Hand washing stations will be available at the fairgrounds, Asbury added.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
