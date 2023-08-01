TAZEWELL, Va. — A week including a special day for children, a special day for seniors, ATV races, a Figure 8 derby, vendors and more get underway today at the Tazewell County Fair.
Founded in 1872, the Tazewell County Fair has managed to open its gates every year despite major events such as World War I, the Great Depression and World War II. Precautions against the pandemic forced the fair’s closure in 2020, but it returned in 2021.
The 2023 Tazewell County Fair opens after 9 a.m. today. Visitors can find the fairground at 515 Fairground Road, Tazewell, Va. off U.S. Route 460. Besides activities including a carnival, there will be ATV races starting at 6 p.m., according to Irma Mitchell, the fair’s coordinator.
A Gospel Mustic Concert starts about 5:45 p.m. today in Nuckols Hall on the fairgrounds and will continue until 8:30 p.m. Performers coming to the stage include The Jubalaires Quartet at 6 p.m. followed by The Perrys, a Dove Award-winning group, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Wednesday will be Children’s Day at the Tazewell County Fair starting at 10 a.m. There will be free carnivals rides for the kids from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. as well as games like cornhole, a duck pond, face painting, a cookie walk, steer roping, a sack race and Wes Iseil Party Magic.
Thursday will be Free Senior’s Day, Mitchell said. Sponsored by the Tazewell County Fair and the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens, Free Senior’s Day begins 9 a.m and continues until 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided to the first 200 seniors.
Livestock such as cows, chickens, pigs and sheep will be on display, plus there will be exhibits including an antique tractor display, craft vendors, food vendors and contests like a truck pull, Mitchell said.
Gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children up to 14 years old. No pets allowed on the fair grounds with the exception of guide dogs or animals entered into events and competitions. No self-propelled vehicles will be admitted without permits. No hoverboards, no drones, and no selfie sticks allowed on the fairgrounds.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
