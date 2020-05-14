TAZEWELL, Va. — Organizers are waiting for the Commonwealth’s future moves before deciding how much of the long-running Tazewell County Fair they can offer to the public this year.
The Tazewell County Fair Board of Directors met Tuesday evening to discuss plans in light of the continuing pandemic, but the directors decided to delay any actions and see what Virginia’s government will do in June.
“We tabled it until next month,” said Viola Asbury, the county fair’s superintendent. “We’re going to wait 30 days and have another meeting on the 11th (of June) and decide what we’re going to do.”
The Tazewell County Fair, which has been open every year since it was founded in 1872, is currently scheduled for Aug. 18 to 22.
Concerts, attractions such as Children’s Day and Senior Day, and motorsports including the Figure 8 Derby and Demolition Derby are on this year’s schedule, but organizers are seeing what can be offered while keeping social distancing and restrictions on crowds in mind.
“I know we can do some of the horse show and some of the livestock shows even if we have them as a virtual livestock show,” Asbury stated. “We’re going to do as much of it as possible.”
The board of directors is still hoping that the fair can offer the Figure 8 and Demolition Derbies, she added. Large crowds attend these events every year.
“We still hope to have our derbies. We’re going to be optimistic,” Asbury said. “They love it. It packs the house every time. We’re going to try and provide it for the people who enjoy it. We’re going to do our best, and we still have a little while.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
