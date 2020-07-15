TAZEWELL – After deliberating for several weeks, the Tazewell County Fair Board of Directors has decided to cancel the 2020 Tazewell County Fair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Viola S. Asbury, the fair's superintendent, said the board of directors met Tuesday night and voted to cancel this year's fair.
"We could not see a path to insure the public that we can keep them safe," she said.
The decision was made "after considering every possible alternative," the board said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon. "Noting the rise in cases locally, regionally and nationally, the board of directors decided that it would not be possible to provide a week of events and entertainment, and simultaneously keep all fairgoers safe."
This year would have been the 148th anniversary of the Tazewell County Fair. The fair was founded in 1872 and has been held consecutively at various sites throughout the county for almost two centuries, according to the board of directors. While there are older fairs in the Commonwealth, other fairs suspended operations during World War II and the Great Depression while Tazewell County did not.
"The board wishes their faithful fair attendees, supporters and volunteers a safe and health year," board members said in their announcement. "We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 Tazewell County Fair."
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
