TAZEWELL, Va. — When early August arrives this year, a county fair will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a full week of contests, livestock shows, a carnival and more.
The dates for the 2022 Tazewell County Fair are Aug. 2 through Aug 6, said Viola S. Asbury, the fair’s superintendent. To help raise funds for this year’s attractions, there will be a Bingo event this Saturday in Nuckolls Hall on Tazewell County Fairgrounds off U.S. Route 460.
This is the Tazewell County Fair’s 150th anniversary, Asbury said Tuesday. It was founded in 1872, the same year that Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va was founded.
A full week of concerts, arena events, horse shows, livestock shows, a carnival, exhibits, magic shows, pageants and more are being planned, she said. This schedule will be followed by “a gigantic fireworks show.”
Organizing the county fair takes months of advanced planning, Asbury said. Besides getting all the shows and attractions scheduled, the fair’s staff has to seek sponsors as well for some contests and events.
“It’s a fundraiser,” Asbury said of Saturday’s Bingo event. “When you line up concerts and things like that, a lot of times you have to pay half in advance. and with the fireworks show, you have to pay half of that up front, so you have to have money to start out with.”
The Bingo event begins at 2 p.m. Saturday. Doors will open at 1 p.m., and tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, Asbury said.
“We are planning really fun things because it’s our 150th anniversary, she said. “We want to have a bigger and better fair this year. We’re planning to have an exciting fair this year, and we have met with the county supervisors and they are on board with us.”
Plans call for a demolition derby as well as a truck pull and tractor pull competitions. Livestock events, a horse show, a carnival, exhibits and a magic show are part of this year’s carnival.
Having the fair during the first week of August will let it offer a Children’s Day again, Asbury said. This day offers free admission and free rides for children.
In 2020, the Tazewell County Fair had to be canceled for the first time due to COVID-19 precautions. The fair had been running every year, even during World War II and the Great Depression.
“There are some fairs that started before ours, but stopped having it four or five years due to the war or the Depression,” Asbury said. “Tazewell never did.”
Masks and hand sanitizers were made available during the 2021 Tazewell County Fair. Plans call for making them available this year as well, Asbury said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
