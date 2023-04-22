NORTH TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County will get a new “cell” at its landfill, but the original estimated cost has more than doubled.
County Administrator Eric Young issued information explaining the history of the needed landfill expansion, which initially was expected to cost $2.5 million and now has a price tag of $5.4 million.
The board of supervisors began the design of the next phase of the landfill and issued $3.2 million in bonds in August 2020 to pay for design, permitting, and construction of the next cell, he said, adding that the estimated cost at that time was $2.5 million.
But due to COVID-19 delays and permitting delays the board could not proceed with the project until the summer of 2022.
However, the board’s contract with Republic Waste Management provides that Republic would construct the cell for a cost to be determined by a bidding process for subcontractors, Young said.
The summer of 2022 saw record high diesel fuel costs and inflation in the construction industry, so the county waited until this year to proceed, hoping costs would come down.
But Young said the low bid received in March was $6.8 million, almost three times the expected cost.
The board asked Republic to rebid the work and then received bids of $8.4 million, $6.8 million and $5.4 million in April.
On Tuesday, the Board approved the $5.4 million bid, which exceeds the estimated amount by nearly $3 million, but a tax adjustment to help pay for the project is not planned.
“We delayed the work hoping costs would go down and they did not,” Young said. “Consumer inflation is 6 percent nationally, but in the construction industry, particularly the infrastructure industry, costs have soared above anyone’s expectations.”
Young said that federal spending from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) and the infrastructure bill is “occupying many contractors with the equipment and workers needed for this project, they are getting top dollar anywhere they turn.”
But the county had to move, he said, because the current cell will be full in March 2024.
“So, we simply cannot wait any longer in hopes prices will fall,” Young said.
To cover the extra cost, the board voted to apply its remaining ARPA contingency funds of about $1 million to the project and any remaining unspent funds from the fiscal year 2023 budget not already accounted for in the draft of the 2024 fiscal year budget.
“You may recall we finished last fiscal year with a higher balance than we expected and had planned to put those funds in our reserve,” Young said. “Now, most of that money will go to covering the landfill construction and other inflationary overruns. It is going to be tight, but we think we can cash flow this cost without a tax adjustment or dipping into reserves.”
