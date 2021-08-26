TAZEWELL, Va. — A local state of emergency has been declared in Tazewell County to help deal with the increasing surge in COVID cases.
County Administrator Eric Young made the announcement Thursday morning, saying it was effective Wednesday evening.
The decision was based on the county’s increasing COVID case count and stress on the local health care system, he said.
“This decision is a preventative measure to keep Tazewell County open and our residents safe by expanding the county’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Board of Supervisors Chair Tom Lester said.
Young said the new declaration will give Tazewell County the ability to swiftly adopt emergency public health measures to protect the safety and wellbeing of residents, assist the county in requesting additional resources from the state and federal governments to support response and recovery efforts, and quickly obtain materials and supplies necessary for protecting the health of the public.
The declaration will remain in effect until terminated by the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
A local declaration from last year ended in June 2021, when the daily case count average over a two-week period was less than seven cases per day, well within the capacity of the county’s local medical facilities to accommodate any cases which would require medical care.
But the county has recently seen a significant rise, Young said. The average number of COVID-19 cases reported for the seven days immediately prior to this declaration was 19 cases per day. This was up from 4 cases the first week of July.
From Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, 261 new cases were reported in Tazewell County, according the Virginia Department of Health.
Almost all counties in Virginia are reflecting high COVID transmission rates.
On Wednesday, Tazewell County schools reported a total of 40 positive cases among students; six positive employees; 336 students quarantined; and five employees quarantined.
Young, who is also Director of Emergency Management for the county, said he expects the number to go higher.
“This declaration is more about where we are headed than where we are,” he said. “The Delta variant spreads more easily, and this case count will rise much faster than last fall. Also, without Bluefield Regional Medical Center, COVID will stress our local health care systems quickly and they already are treating an increasing number of COVID patients."
Young urged residents to heed the warnings of the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and VDH (Virginia Department of Health).
”Your actions play an important role in keeping hospital capacity available to you and your loved ones who may need it for any emergency, not just COVID,” he said. “Please remember just because you did not get COVID last year that does not mean you won't catch it this time; vaccinated persons can still carry the disease and should still wear a mask to keep from spreading it; and unvaccinated persons should get vaccinated.”
Vaccinations are widely available in Tazewell County and residents are urged to get vaccinated. Vaccination sites may be located by visiting vaccinelocator.org.
The declaration did not close county offices to the public, he said. They will remain open; however, visitors are asked to wear a facial covering when inside the buildings. If officials see a lack of compliance, the policy will be reevaluated to determine if a closure is needed.
A similar situation has unfolded in West Virginia as well with the rising number of cases taxing the hospital system’s ability to provide proper care for everyone.
Maj. Gen. (retired) James Hoyer, director of the West Virginia Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said Wednesday with 511 COVID hospitalizations and growing, “we are at a pace we can’t sustain” in providing care.
Young said residents are reminded that those who are vaccinated can still carry the virus, potentially transmitting it to those who are not vaccinated, including small children for whom the vaccine is unavailable. Vaccinated residents are also encouraged to wear a mask to protect those around them.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
