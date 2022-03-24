POUNDING MILL, Va. — A dangerous intersection that’s become a favorite for panhandling and loitering has prompted the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors to consider an ordinance prohibiting loitering and obstruction along the county’s state routes.
The intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Route 19 in the Claypool Hill area, which sends motorists towards Richlands, Va. and to Southwest Virginia Community College, has seen a lot of panhandling, said Sheriff Brian Hieatt.
“Right at that intersection, we have people who will stand there and ask for money all day,” Hieatt said.
People will drive to Claypool Hill from Kentucky and Buchanan County, Va. to panhandle. When deputies ask these people why they have come all that way to beg for money, they are told that “it’s a good intersection and people are very giving here,” Hieatt stated.
Panhandlers will cross the highway to reach the intersection’s small island, endangering themselves and passing drivers, he said. They approach motorists and ask for money, often saying that they’re hungry.
Sometimes the travelers hearing these appeals will buy food for the panhandlers, but then it’s thrown away.
“They didn’t want the food. They wanted the cash,” Hieatt stated. “Then you’ve got trash and food left in the middle of the intersection.”
Tazewell County currently does not have an ordinance preventing people from obstructing a state road or loitering near one, he said.
To address the problem, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing April 5 at the Tazewell County Administration Building in the Town of Tazewell, Va. The hearing will begin at 7:10 p.m. that day. During the hearing, a proposed ordinance to prohibit loitering upon and obstruction of “United States Highway routes in Tazewell County” will be discussed.
County Attorney Chase Collins said that the Virginia Department of Highways (VDOT) has told the county that the Claypool Hill intersection is the second most dangerous one in the Bristol District. The district’s most dangerous intersection is Exit 7 in Bristol, Va. at Interstate 81.
If the ordinance is approved, violating it the first time would be a traffic infraction. In a second instance, if a person continues to obstruct traffic and refuses to move after being told by a law enforcement officer to do so, the infraction will be a Class 1 misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 12 months incarceration and/or a fine of up to $2,500, Collins said.
In neighboring Mercer County, people obstructing traffic while panhandling has been a problem at major intersections such as Route 52 and Route 123 in Brushfork and U.S. Route 460 and Greasy Ridge Road near the Walmart outside Princeton.
“It’s always been a problem at Walmart,” said Chief Deputy A.P. Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
“And they’re going there because it’s busy,” Christian said. The department will send its new services coordinator to check and see if these people genuinely need assistance.
The panhandlers will stand in the middle of the road as they ask for money. Unless they are obstructing traffic or being a danger to motorists or themselves, there is no ordinance to address the problem, Christian said.
