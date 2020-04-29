TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County has another confirmed positive coronavirus COVID-19 case.
County Administrator Eric Young said the Board of Supervisors has been informed by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) that there now have been six positive COVID-19 diagnoses among Tazewell County residents.
A fifth case was confirmed on April 25 and the sixth on Tuesday.
More Tazewell County residents have been tested than in any of the other Cumberland Plateau counties.
Young said that, according to VDH, as of April 26, more than 440 Tazewell County residents had been tested for the virus, which is about 1 percent of the total county population.
Only Washington County in Southwest Virginia has had a greater percentage of its population tested.
Young said this is primarily due to the fact that Tazewell County residents have ready access to three hospitals. Of the 440 plus tests only six have been confirmed positives, four of whom have recovered.
For other counties without adequate access to testing or where there has been a significant outbreak, VDH is establishing temporary testing centers, he said. Those sites only test persons who have COVID-19 symptoms when they are interviewed and screened by qualified medical personnel.
Young said anyone who sees possible COVID-19 symptoms should contact their doctor’s office and they will be advised whether they should be tested and where to go for testing.
Young said state authorities had advised the board last week that exposure to the virus for county residents likely would peak at the end of April.
“The board continues to urge county residents to comply with state restrictions against gathering in large groups and leaving their homes unnecessarily,” he said. “If you must go out, wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance from other people and try not to touch your face. The board continues to work with state and federal agencies to respond to the COVID crisis.”
No more positive cases were reported Tuesday in the other Virginia counties in the area with Giles County four, Wythe County 11, Russell County three and Bland County one of only three counties in the state with no positive cases reported.
Statewide, Virginia reported 14,339 positive cases as of Tuesday morning, up from 13,535 reported Monday, with 492 deaths, in increase of 34 from Monday.
In West Virginia, another death was reported Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total statewide to 38.
The DHHR confirmed the death of a 50-year-old woman from Jefferson County
Total positive tests were 1,095 out of 41,526, for a positive rate of 2.64 percent. That percentage is key metric for the state to start reopening businesses on May 4 if the percentage remains under 3 percent today, meeting the three consecutive day requirement of being under 3 percent.
Mercer County stayed the same on Tuesday with nine positive cases, McDowell with County six, Monroe County five and Summers County one.
Mercer County has 21 pending tests.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
