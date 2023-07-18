A Tazewell County company is now a part of Virginia’s Trade Accelerator Program.
Simmons Equipment Company in Tazewell County is one of 13 new companies to join the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Another 11 companies graduated from the program last week, which works to link Virginia companies with international markets. To date, more than 375 companies in Virginia have graduated from the program, Youngkin said.
“International trade is a key component of advancing economic growth and prosperity in Virginia, and the VALET program is a vehicle that provides the tools and resources for our existing businesses to expand into the global marketplace,” Youngkin said. “We congratulate these Virginia companies on taking proactive steps to grow international sales and look forward to their future success.”
“For more than 20 years, VALET has helped 375 Virginia companies successfully navigate international exporting,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick added in a prepared statement. “This award-winning program is a tremendous asset to the Commonwealth’s economic development tool kit and provides long-term benefits to the new and graduating companies that represent a range of diverse industries and regions across Virginia.”
Virginia Leaders in Export Trade is a two-year international business acceleration program that provides participating companies with international sales plan development services, assistance from a team of experienced international service providers, international business meetings with potential partners, educational events and customized market research.
There are currently 53 companies participating in the VALET program, which began in 2002.
Several Southwest Virginia companies have participated in the program in the past.
Virginia exports over $51 billion in goods and services annually, according to the governor’s office. Although these products are being sold to international markets, they contribute to economic growth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue. Through the program the participating companies are linked with a network of international market research consultants covering 122 countries around the world.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.