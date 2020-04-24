TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County is facing an estimated $850,000 shortfall this fiscal year and the school system between $3.5 million and $5 million because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and so far no help from the state is in sight.
“The budget committee has met and that is the initial projection of the shortfall that we can expect that are COVID-19 related,” said Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy. “The lack of sales tax revenue from the economy shutting down is the cause of the projection.”
But it extends beyond that with health insurance and schools, he added. “That always gives the budget committee heartburn to figure out these numbers.”
Stacy said no word has been received from the state on whether any of the federal coronavirus money can be used in counties to help with revenue shortfalls.
State money is also in limbo.
“We anticipate a final decision will be made on the state budget and the impact on how much can be allocated to schools,” he said. “We are waiting to see what action the General Assembly takes.”
The county will receive $100,000 of federal money, he said, but that is earmarked for supplies and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and overtime, all related to the coronavirus.
A revenue loss of the magnitude the county and schools are facing will present a difficult problem with balancing the budget, and could threaten essential services.
“How do you keep paying for deputies?” he said.
There has been no federal of state legislation thus far passed to provide local governments with any form of assistance to cover the revenue shortfall, he said.
“We have been asking that question pointedly. We have not received an affirmative response to that question.”
The county has received a bit of good news about the future of raising more revenue locally, though. But nothing can be done until next year.
“After heavy, heavy lobbying in the General Assembly on behalf of local government, they did authorize some portions of taxes at a local level not previously allowed,” he said.
One is a cigarette tax, but the county cannot initiate that until next year.
The other is a meals tax, but that cannot take effect until 2024.
Stacy said the General Assembly did away with a requirement of a referendum on the meals tax.
“We had one in 2018 and it failed,” he said, but the General Assembly said a wait of six years after the last failure is required.
As far as how close the state is to start relaxing restrictions and opening some businesses back up, Stacy said no one knows.
But he is hopeful of the possibility of rural areas seeing restrictions lifted sooner than more populated areas.
“We are not Fairfax,” he said. “When your economy is suffering with a budget crisis … you are going to create other problems of great magnitude (by not opening up the economy).”
Stacy said it’s a matter of relaxing restrictions but still using “best practices” to avoid any virus spread.
So far, though, he said Gov. Ralph Northam has not mentioned whether some areas will see restrictions lifted before others, as other states have indicated they will do.
