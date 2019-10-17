TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution next month to require any candidate running for political office in the county to declare if they are current on paying local taxes.
Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes introduced the resolution to the board earlier this month.
“My objective was to require elected officials to be transparent about their property taxes,” he said. “Each year in August when our county treasurer presents the tax collection, it was 97 percent last year. That means 97 percent of our residents pay their taxes with no issue even though they may be retired and on a fixed income. When I looked at the delinquent tax book I noticed there are several people whom I know can pay their taxes but are delinquent.”
Hymes said county elected officials should “lead by example by publicly declaring” that their taxes are current when they file the annual required conflict of interest statements.
“It is not fair for the taxpayers to be required to guess if their representatives are current on their taxes once they are elected to office,” he said.
Hymes’ resolution seeks to make an addition to the annual conflict of Interest disclosure required of each elected official in Tazewell County.
The resolution says that “… each elected official must certify or affirm whether they are current on all local taxes owed by them and whether to the official’s knowledge their spouse is current on all such taxes as may be owed by their spouse; or, if the elected official (or their spouse) is not current on their taxes, whether the official (or their spouse) has entered into a written payment arrangement with the treasurer for the county for the payment of such taxes as are owed. This addition is intended to require further disclosure of any personal debts which may subject the official to any undue influence, which may result from the debt or the potential disclosure of the debt. The county attorney is directed to prepare such form as may be necessary for such certification.”
Hymes said he has received support on the resolution from other supervisors.
Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy said he seconded Hymes’ motion to advance the resolution.
“I absolutely support the motion,” he said, adding that the community needs to know if a candidate or elected officials are delinquent on local taxes.
Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury also supports the resolution.
“No one should run for office or hold office who has not paid their local taxes,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.