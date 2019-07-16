TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors on Monday authorized the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to borrow $3.8 million for capital projects as well as establish a $2.5 million credit line.
Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes said the vote was unanimous.
“The IDA will meet Thursday to move forward with the actions authorized by the board of supervisors today,” he said, adding that there were no public comments made regarding the action at the meeting.
The action was made possible by leveraging $219,000 a year that has been spent on paying for the 2007 expansion of the county’s landfill. The last payment will be made in October.
County Administrator Eric Young said last week that money can then be spent to pay off the loan for the projects.
“The $219,000 should cover the payment on the fixed debt,” Young said. “The line of credit, if any, will be paid off in December when we get our tax revenues. There will not be any payment on the line of credit except one or two months interest on only the amount we draw, if any.”
Hymes said none of the money will be used for daily county operations.
Rather, the funding is earmarked for a new $1.6 million HVAC system for the courthouse; $800,000 in new breathing (SCBA) gear for all fire departments; $200,000 for new Sheriff’s Office vehicles; $300,000 for a new fire truck and ambulance; $350,000 for a rescue squad building in the Eastern District; and $330,000 for a contingency fund if the HVAC costs exceed expectations.
The remainder of the funds would be for other fire and EMS related equipment, such as modern hydraulic stretchers for EMS and a cascade system to refill air tanks for firemen during long fire events. Also included are emergency power generators for 911 communications towers in the county, according to Young.
The loan would be structured to pay for the vehicles and other equipment over a shorter period of time, while paying over 20 years for the EMS building and the courthouse HVAC.
“Our financial advisers are concerned about the lack of reserves we have and our administrator is very concerned about not addressing these needs, especially the HVAC and SCBA gear for firemen,” board Chairman Travis Hackworth said last week. “We see an opportunity to solve both of those problems without increasing the burden on our budget. Using the future savings from having the landfill paid for allows us to do this without making any more cuts and keeping taxes low.”
