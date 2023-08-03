BLUEFIELD, Va. — Some dogs named Arthur, Rita, Bronco and Luke along with their fellow canines and plenty of cats are hoping that people looking for a pet will take advantage of a special offer being sponsored by an area grocery chain and a local greenhouse.
The Tazewell County Animal Shelter near Bluefield, Va., was housing 37 dogs and about 20 cats Wednesday, according to Director Ginny Dawson. Some dogs and cats have been adopted recently thanks to help from Grants Supermarket and Kimberly’s Greenhouse, but more animals still need a home.
“We were overcapacity this time last week,” Dawson said, adding that adoptions have been continuing. “They’re steady. It’s not like an influx of 20 out the door at once, but it’s been steady.”
Until Aug.11, Grants Supermarket and Kimberly’s Greenhouse are sponsoring the shelter’s adoption fees, which are normally $65 for both dogs and cats.
“And that actually comes with a voucher to have them spayed or neutered and a rabies vaccination,” Dawson said. “And that’s actually done through Crab Orchard Veterinary Services in Tazewell.
As a bonus, adopters will receive a coupon for a free bag of dog or cat food redeemable at any Grants Supermarket location, she added.
Most of the dogs and cats now in the local shelter were surrendered by their owners.
“There’s generally a lot of different reasons,” Dawson stated. “They’re unable to afford to care for them or they’re moving and can’t take the dog with them. We do get a lot of strays as well, but statistically, a majority of our animals are owner surrenders.”
A lot of people looking for a dog usually consider a puppy, but there are advantages to getting a dog that’s already grown up.
“I’m an adult dog pusher,” she said.
“Puppies are great and cute and all that; but when you adopt an adult, you already know what kind of personality they’re going to have and you’re skipping that messy puppy stage; and you know how big they’re going to be. It gives you a lot more insight into the dog when you have that.”
Pet surrenders often happen when a person adopts a puppy that gets bigger than expected and develops a personality they cannot handle.
“When you get an adult dog, you know what you’re getting at the time of adoption,” Dawson added.
The sponsored adoptions continue until Aug. 11. The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is located at 736 Camp Joy Road, Bluefield, Va., off U.S. Route 460. It is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
