TAZEWELL, Va. — It’s been almost five years since the Tazewell County Animal Shelter has had to consider euthanizing homeless dogs and cats, but overcrowding could force the shelter to use that option if animals cannot be placed in good homes.
The animal shelter announced Wednesday that euthanasia may have to be considered “if we are unable to place some of our dogs and cats in good, loving homes or rescues. This is due to severe overcrowding in the shelter because of the continuing influx of stray animals and numerous owner surrender requests.”
Director Ginny Dawson checked the shelter’s numbers Wednesday afternoon and said that it’s currently housing over 40 dogs and over 30 cats.
“It’s a whole lot,” she said.
The shelter is designed to comfortably house about 30 dogs, and it usually handles between 12 to 15 adult cats. There are currently a lot of kittens to care for as well.
“We can handle more, but it’s just not ideal,” Dawson stated.
Stray dogs and cats keep being added to the shelter’s population, but more pets being voluntarily given up by their owners are coming through the door as well.
“We’ve had a large influx owner surrenders over the past couple of months, more than we normally would see,” Dawson said, adding that she did not know exactly why the shelter was seeing this increase.
“I can’t attribute it to one thing,” she said. “I’m sure the cost increases that we’re seeing are playing a part in people needing to surrender their animals. and this is not just a problem we’re specifically having.”
Other shelters and animal rescue organization are having the same problem with the decreasing number of adoptions, Dawson stated.
There is no set date or timeline for euthanizing animals. Dawson said the goal is to avoid doing that.
“We’re not actively euthanizing animals at this time,” she said. “We’re trying to prevent that. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
People interesting in giving an animal a home or a rescue organization that is able to help can call or visit the Tazewell County Animal Shelter located at 736 Camp Joy Road, Bluefield, Va. The phone number is 276-988-5795.
“If we could just get a few dogs adopted, that’d a blessing at this point,” Dawson said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
