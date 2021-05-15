RICHLANDS, Va. — The Tazewell County Airport will receive $750,000 in federal funding, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., jointly announced Friday.
The federal funding award will allow officials to rehabilitate runway lights at the general aviation facility, which is located in the Claypool Hill section of Tazewell County.
The funding is coming through the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program, which supports infrastructure improvement projects at airports across the nation. A portion of the funding award also is coming from the American Rescue Plan, which both Kaine and Warner voted to support.
In all, funding was approved for seven airports across the state with Tazewell County being the only Southwest Virginia based facility to receive funding in Friday’s announcement.
“With the COVID-19 crisis almost in the rearview mirror and families beginning to plan their summer getaways, we’re pleased to see these funds go towards safety improvements at airports across the Commonwealth,” Kaine and Warner said.
The two Virginia Democrats said the federal dollars will help airports across the state weather the effects of COVID-19 while further assisting with needed infrastructure updates at airports.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
