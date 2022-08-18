TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County’s 911 center has been presented with a national award that recognizes many recent advances including emergency cellphone apps for teachers and an upcoming emergency alert system for school buses.
The Tazewell County 911 Center was presented an award by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) during this year’s national training conference, according to an announcement from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.
This training was offered in Anaheim, Calif., and Tazewell’s 911 Director, Capt. Randy Ann Davis, was there to receive the award on behalf of all the dispatchers and the 911 Center.
One of the new technologies that Tazewell 911 can offer is the Smart911 app, Davis said Wednesday.
“Smart911 is an app that anyone in the public can upload, and what it does is attach any type of personal information you would like to come in with your cellphone number,” she said. “What would happen is if you call from your cellphone and maybe you’re unresponsive, the phone’s going to ping and we’re going to know where you are.”
Information such as emergency contacts, cognitive issues, medical issues, medication or even whether there are pets in the house can be included, Davis said.
Another new app, Rioslite, is a communications app for officers’ cellphones. What it does is give officers with law enforcement and emergency service agencies the capability to turn a cellphone into a two-way radio, Davis said.
If an officer or a member of command staff was at home or out of the area, he or she could learn about an emergency in their community and use the app to call field units and provide any additional information, she said. For example, Sheriff Brian Hieatt has used this app more than once.
“Our sheriff has called our dispatch staff from New York City,” Davis recalled. “He’s talked to field units from Richmond and he’s actually talked to our dispatchers from Honduras through wifi.”
Officials who are outside the county when an emergency occurs can still help by using the Rioslite app. For example, one emergency manager was able to listen to a recent active shooter drill, she said.
“It’s very nice and very technologically savvy,” she said.
An upcoming project will provide direct radio communication for the county’s school buses, Davis said.
“That’s what we’re trying to finish out this week before school starts. The schools have a new radio system that lets bus drivers talk to the transportation coordinator,” she stated.
The new radio system will also let school bus drivers contact Tazewell 911 directly if they have incidents such as motorists running a stop sign while students were leaving or boarding a bus, a medical emergency or an irate parent, Davis said. Bus drivers can contact 911 directly and receive help sooner. An emergency alert button with a GPS locator is part of the system.
“I am very honored that the county allowed me to travel out there, go to the conference and accept that award,” Davis said.
