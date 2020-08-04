BLUEFIELD, Va. — An EMS employee with the Town of Tazewell has tested positive for COVID-19, town officials announced in a statement issued Monday.
Town Manager Todd Day said that he was informed Monday evening that the town has an EMS employee that has tested positive for the virus.
“We want to ensure the public that we take this issue very seriously and will continue to operate EMS with a higher level of protocols that will help assist the public and our employees,” Day said. “Each EMS employee has been and will continue to be screened before starting their shift. Each employee who is feeling sick for any reason or running a temperature is automatically sent home until their temperatures are normalized.”
Employees who test positive for COVID-19 will not be able to return to work until they have been quarantined for 14 days and then retested until a negative result is obtained, Day stated.
“Only at that point are they qualified to interact as an EMS employee. We are enforcing all precautions and protocols required by the medical industry, health department and any governments charged with making such decisions,” Day said. “As an extra precaution we will now be restricting all foot traffic from entering the Rescue Squad building unless the individual is employed by the Town of Tazewell EMS. We trust our steps will help assist in continuing to offer a first class EMS service to the citizens we serve.”
Eleven new cases reported Monday raised the total number of Tazewell County’s recorded COVID-19 cases to 98, according to the Virginia Department of Health. There was one new hospitalization, giving the county a total of six. No deaths had been recorded.
A potential COVID-19 exposure closed the Bluefield, Va. branch of the Tazewell County Public Library on July 31. Library officials announced Monday that tests had come back negative, so the library is reopening today at 10 a.m.
When the closing was announced, library officials asked anybody who had visited the library and had concerns to contact the Tazewell County Health Department or their local doctor. The statement from the Tazewell County Public Library did not provide any additional details about the potential exposure to the virus or how many people it may have involved.
Buchanan County had 72 cases Monday along with two hospitalizations and no deaths.
Wythe County remained at 108 cases of COVID-19 with 11 hospitalizations and three deaths.
Giles County had 23 cases reported, two hospitalizations and no deaths.
Bland County stayed at seven cases of COVID-19 with no hospitalizations and now deaths.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
