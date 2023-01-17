TAZEWELL, Va. — Local high school graduates who want to stay in the community when they go to a college or university now have another option letting them do that thanks to the expansion of a local tuition program.
During its January meeting, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to expand its tuition assistance program to include Bluefield University.
Spearheaded by Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy, the board allocated $100,000 for the program to begin with the 2023-2024 academic year and help fill the gap a student may face after all other grants and scholarships have been used.
“During these financially difficult times, affordability of higher education is a challenge facing many families in Tazewell County,” Stacy said. “As the board has seen tremendous success with the tuition assistance program at Southwest Virginia Community College, it was only natural to expand the program to include Bluefield University and provide an opportunity for our residents to receive a quality education locally.”
“The initiative offers a successful pathway toward attaining a college degree which results in a stronger workforce and better job opportunities. As a board, we see this as another step toward developing the economic growth of our community,” he stated.
Stacy recalled that he initially voted against the program when it was proposed two years ago, but he soon saw many students from Graham High School, which is in his district, take advantage of the program and do very well. Stacy said that he though local students who wanted to attend Bluefield University should have the same opportunity, so he worked on the program with Dr. David W. Olive, president of Bluefield.
The program is not really free tuition, Stacy said.
“This is last-gap funding after every bit of financial aid as been supplied,” he stated. “I hope as many of those kids will enjoy the shorter drive to Bluefield University and get a super-quality education.”
Besides helping local students earn a college degree, another goal is to encourage them to remain in Tazewell County, Stacy said. They are more likely to start families and establish roots in the community if they attend a local college or university.
“We’re getting our students to live here two more years,” he added. “If they decide to live here, we’ve done a good thing.”
The incentive will assist in reducing the barriers young adults face toward gaining a college degree by providing tuition assistance up to $2,500 per fall and spring semester during a period of two years subsequent of their high school graduation. Participation requires students to apply via application, receive a financial aid counseling session to determine tuition and fees, have a G.P.A of 3.0 or higher upon high school graduation and complete a minimum of eight hours of community service per semester while enrolled in the program. A waiver of community service hours will be provided to qualifying participants who are members of the National Guard.
“We are grateful and excited Tazewell County and the Board of Supervisors have made this investment in helping students in our area stay local for their education,” Olive said. “Students from Tazewell County already benefit from our reduced tuition plan, the Commonwealth Connection Scholarship, which can be paid with existing grants and awards being a student from Virginia. Now, due to Tazewell County’s scholarship funding, tuition expenses may be fully covered for qualifying students.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.