Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Periods of rain. High 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.