TAZEWELL, Va. — Walking down the hallways while 6 feet apart and wearing masks, Tazewell County students came back to class Monday either by returning to their brick-and-mortar schools or settling in for an online curriculum.

About 3,600 student came to their schools Monday while another 1,700 started their distant learning over the internet. The school system provided families with a list of personnel from each school who can help them with their devices and online technology if they had any questions.

Administrators said the first day of school after being closed for months by the COVID-19 pandemic went well for them and their pupils.

“The morning has been really smooth,” Principal Karrie Kinder of Tazewell Intermediate School said. “Kids got off the bus, went to class, had their breakfast. It’s been a really smooth morning. They just came back. It was like they left yesterday. They just came back in, went into a routine.”

Tazewell Intermediate has several online students. Kinder did not have her school’s exact number of online students Monday. Teachers agreed that Monday was proving to be a good first day of school.

“Today has been excellent,” said Emily Edwards, Tazewell Intermediate third grade teacher. “The kids are excited to be back and, I mean, it’s just been a really good day. I think their parents had them well prepared for what was going to take place. I think what the schools have put out on preparing your child has really made a difference.”

Classroom desks are 6 feet apart, and adjustments have been made so social distancing can be maintained during lessons.

“We’re still trying to do interactive, but not with partners,” Edwards said. “Something they can do at their desks which is still engaging.”

Dr. Christopher Stacy, superintendent of schools, said students’ temperatures are being checked daily as a precaution. He did not know of any high temperatures being reported Monday.

“For a first day of school with this situation, we had a very good first day,” Stacy said, adding that the students were good about following the new rules.

“The students did an excellent job. Everyone cooperated. Everyone wore their masks,” he stated. “A lot of kids were happy to go back to school and if they had to wear a mask, they were happy to do it.”

Any student aboard a school bus or in the hallways has to wear a mask. If they are in a classroom with less than 6 feet of space between desks, they are required to wear a mask as well, Stacy said.

Virginia has not mandated COVID-19 testing before students return to public school, Stacy said. Parents are asked to prescreen their children before sending or taking them to school. Parents were sent a letter Aug. 4 outlining symptoms to monitor for at home. These symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle aches or pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. Less common symptoms include diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

David Woodard, chair of the Tazewell County School Board, also said temperatures are being checked every day.

“It’s daily and in some cases, it’s multiple times a day,” he stated. “For example, when they roll from their school to the current technical center, they’re scanned again. We’ve been doing it at the office, and we need parents to take their temperature before they get on the buses. That would be a huge help.”

A study in California that monitored several thousand people showed that a raised temperature was “overwhelmingly” the first symptom of COVID-19, Woodard said. This makes checking temperatures before students leave for school and checking again when they’re at school even more important.

“If we can knock out those temperatures and catch them before they come through the front door of the building, that’s a big step toward preventing it from spreading,” he added.

Families are being asked to keep children at home if anybody has COVID-19 or shows symptoms of it.

“We prefer for them to be on the safe side and call the school and let us know what’s going on,” Woodard said.

