CAMP CREEK — Two drivers were injured Monday afternoon when a tanker truck and a Jeep collided on Interstate 77 near the Bluestone Travel Plaza.
The crash was reported about 1 p.m. near I-77’s the 16 mile marker. Units of the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department, East River Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia Parkways Authority were dispatched to the scene. Northbound traffic backed up for miles and proceeded slowly when one lane next to the crash site was opened.
The Jeep’s driver sustained serious injuries in the crash, and the tanker truck’s driver had non life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. M.S. Horton with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Control. Personnel with the Princeton Rescue Squad transported them to a local hospital.
An investigation into what caused the accident was underway Monday afternoon, but Horton said slowing traffic on I-77 due to construction work may have been a factor.
As far as we can tell from what I’ve gathered so far – I haven’t completed an investigation – the traffic construction is right around the curve, and traffic was backed up around here and moving very slow,” Horton said.
The Jeep and the tanker collided, with the tanker coming to rest on its driver’s side, and its cab on top of the Jeep’s rear section. The tanker was hauling salt brine which is used at natural gas wells, Horton said.
Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, Horton said. An update on their conditions was not available Monday afternoon.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.