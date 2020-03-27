BLUEFIELD — Demand created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is straining supplies of essential items such as protective masks, so local people with a talent for sewing are using their needles and thread to help sew up that gap.
Tony Carinelli uses his experience and equipment at Bluefield Upholstery to redo furniture most of the time, but he decided to start making masks because many members of his family are in the medical profession.
“And I said, heck, I’ve got these big industrial machines out here, so let’s see what I can do,” he recalled. “These aren’t medical masks, but for somebody who doesn’t have something.”
Carinelli uses his sewing equipment for larger items such as furniture coverings. Using the same machines to make protective masks is a departure from his usual work.
“It’s 100 percent different from doing upholstery work, sewing up these little masks and stuff,” he said. “They can actually fit over the M-95 mask.”
Some people put an extra mask over their disposable masks to extend their use.
“I don’t know if it would, but it might help out,” Carinelli said.
Carinelli hasn’t been keeping count, but he estimated that he’s sewn over 100 masks. Employees at local stores and delivery services have been asking for them. He was not sure how long he could keep making them because he still has a business to operate.
Hobby sewers are making masks, too. Kathy Scruggs of Bluefield described how she and her friends decided use their time by sewing masks so they can help the people who don’t have any on hand. Two groups of sewers are helping with the effort.
“That’s right,” Scruggs said. “We actually started organizing that Friday night. There’s eight of us sewing right now, but we could use more help. And there are also the ones in our Bluefield Bunko Babes; there are 24-plus ladies in that group, and we get together twice a month and we play games and we do pot luck dinners and we talk about different things we can do to help the community.”
Scruggs is a retired registered nurse who worked in an operating room and knows the value of having protective masks; she retired after a 35-year career. The effort to sew masks started when a friend who is still in the medical profession contacted her.
“Holly Disibbio called me. She’s a nurse practitioner here in town, so when she did that I contacted the people in our Bunko group and I also contacted the friends that I sew with,” she stated. “And over the weekend we got our heads together over the phone and we have eight people sewing, and the ones who don’t sew are doing pickups and drop offs; and they’re also making donations to pay for supplies.”
The sewers are donating the results of their labors to local hospitals, plus adult care centers and businesses such as veterinarians, Scruggs said.
Scruggs said that people and organizations seeking masks could contact her on Facebook messenger.
