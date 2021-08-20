BLUEFIELD — Football fans will once again be allowed to tailgate at the Beaver-Graham game on Aug. 27 in a designated area at the City Park tennis courts, and unless the situation changes before then, no COVID restrictions are in place for the storied contest.
The Battle of the Bluefields, which usually fills Mitchell Stadium to its 10,000 fan capacity, was not played last year because of the pandemic and no tailgating was allowed for the 2018 game.
For decades, tailgating in the parking lot beside the stadium had been a mainstay for Bluefield (W.VA.) and Graham (Bluefield, Va.) high school fans and alumni, many of whom returned to the area to see the game after moving away.
Fans often staked out their tailgating spot in the Mitchell Stadium parking lot along Stadium Drive on Thursday before the Friday night game.
However, after complaints about drinking alcohol at the tailgating sites erupted in 2017, the tradition ended temporarily in 2018.
“This (tailgating parties) was created years ago and it grew out of control,” Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said in August 2018. “It has to end. Nowhere in the state do they allow tailgating (for high school events). It is going back to the way it once was (no tailgating, no alcohol).”
The city, which owns the stadium and parking lot, agreed and did not allow tailgating for the 2018 game.
Tailgating returned in 2019, but only in the green area at the tennis courts and Bowen Field, not anywhere in the large parking lot. All spaces were reserved for a fee. That will continue this year.
Bluefield Parks and Recreation oversees the tailgating space rentals.
Molly Pugh, with Parks and Rec, said prices range from $50 (for a 15 ft. by 20 ft. space) to a $150 block (20 ft. by 40 ft.) and 24 of the smaller spaces and 19 blocks were initially available.
“We have a few of the larger spaces left,” she said Thursday, with several of the $50 spaces still available.
Pugh said 29 vendor spaces in the tennis court area were also made available, with large 20 ft. by 40 ft. blocks for $150 and 20 ft. by 20 ft. spaces for $75.
An area between the reserved tailgating spots is open for games and recreation on grass.
Anyone who wants to reserve a tailgating spot for the Friday night game can visit the city’s website, cityofbluefield.com, and look under departments, parks and recreation, online registration/facility rentals, and facility rentals. Then click on Battle of the Bluefields Tailgate.
Although both states have seen recent surges in COVID, as of Thursday no policy changes regarding crowd size or mandatory mask wearing at outdoor events had occurred.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
