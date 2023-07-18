BLUEFIELD — With the big Beaver-Graham game now only a month away, plans for tailgating and other activities at Bluefield’s historic Mitchell Stadium are being finalized.
This year there will be only 33 spots available at the Mitchell Stadium parking lot for tailgating, and reservations for those spots are now being accepted. Tailgating before the big game will begin at 9 a.m. on the morning of Friday, August 25.
The tailgating experience will follow the same rules as last year, including no alcohol.
“I think it is going to be identical to what we had last year,” Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said. “I didn’t hear any complaints last year.”
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel also confirmed Monday that alcohol will not be allowed at the tailgating event.
Those who are planning to tailgate before the big game are asked to call the city’s parks and recreation office at 304-325-5707 to reserve a spot. They can be reserved at a cost of $20 per spot, according to the city’s official Facebook page.
The Beaver-Graham game normally attracts a crowd of close to 10,000 at Mitchell Stadium, and is one of the largest community gatherings of the year. A number of other events also will be held across the city during the week of the big game, including the Annual Captains Cup Golf tournament that helps to raise funds for the athletic departments of Bluefield High School and Graham High School and the second annual Legends of the Game event at the Granada Theater, which will feature players from past Beaver-Graham games.
Martin said officials also are hopeful that the new lighting and sound system planned for Mitchell Stadium will be ready in time for this year’s game.
The planned lighting and sound upgrade will allow the stadium to be lighted with a team’s colors while the school’s song is played over the sound system.
Other plans also are in the works for this years game, including inflatables for kids on gameday, City Parks and Recreation Director Rick Showalter said during a recent city board meeting.
