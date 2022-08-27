BLUEFIELD — Cookouts, talk of school days, games of corn hole and rooting for football teams came together Friday as tailgaters set up their tents and their grills just to be near one of the nation’s great high school football rivalries.
By about 3 p.m., tailgaters started arriving and claiming their reserved spaces near Bowen Field, a spot within sight of Mitchell Stadium and the Graham-Beaver football game. They were greeted by City of Bluefield employees and pointed to their tailgating venues.
“We had some 31 spots reserved,” said Denise Farmer, a city employee. “They’re all filled up. Normally, they start coming in around four o’clock. Some are reunions. Some are businesses, and some are just for the tailgating and to see everybody.”
Tents had been erected, food and beverages were ready and grills were primed for picnics while tailgaters in another part of the parking lot were passing the time before kickoff with some games of corn hole.
Under one tent, friends were relaxing and sharing memories. and they were ready to share food, too.
“Do you want a burger?” Kim Earls of Hurricane, formerly of Bluefield, Va. asked.
“We do our class reunion every year,” said Chip Hurley of Bluefield, Va. “We’re the Graham Class of ‘79. I help try to coordinate it. We do it every year.”
“Good times for everyone,” Bill Earls, Kim’s husband, added.
People who once called the Bluefields home traveled hundreds of miles to see the Graham-Beaver game. Liz Tenn Yuk of Jacksonville, Fla. said that she drove for nine hours with her sister, Diana Tate of Tampa, Fla. to tailgate at the big game.
Yuk was not originally from the area, but her sister, who grew up in Bluefield, Va., introduced her to the games.
“I came with my sister a few years ago, and I like the people here,” Yuk said. “So nice and welcoming.”
Mike Baker of Falls Mills, Va. said he always looks forward to the Graham-Beaver game and the tailgating that goes with it.
“Oh, absolutely,” he stated with a smile. “I’m always here for the tailgate.”
Only a few tents were around early in the afternoon, but the friends didn’t think that situation would last much longer.
“It will get crowded,” Kim Earls predicted.
Some of the fans tailgating at the game had ties to both the Bluefield Beavers and the Graham G-Men. Richard Mickel of Hurricane said he grew up in Bluefield and attended Bluefield High School, but his children went to Graham High School. His son, Zachery, played football for Graham about 2010.
“I still root for the Beavers,” Mickel said. He looked down the parking lot to where tailgaters used to pitch their tents alongside Mitchell Stadium. “We used to have it there. They shut down the whole side there, and I don’t think there was much of a problem in years past.”
Clouds overhead and a breeze lowered temperatures as tailgaters arrived. Some of them were remembering when they were the players heading for the field.
Jay Thomas of Bluefield, a BHS graduate of 1985, said his number was 19 when he played for the Beavers and in the Graham-Beaver games. Even then, about 10,000 fans packed Mitchell Stadium each year.
“I like to come and support the tailgate,” Thomas said. “It’s reunions, seeing old friends. It’s also on TV. It’s one of the biggest rivalries in the United States.”
“We can’t wait to see our friends,” his wife, Jackie, added. “The main thing is that we all get along.”
While the tailgating crowd rooted for one team or the other, they were also supportive of each other.
“We support each team,” Jay Thomas said. “We are right over the (state) line. We root for Graham, but we also root for the Beavers. We want to see each team go to the state championship. We are neighbors.”
“I just can’t wait to see everybody,” Jackie said. “We take days off from work just to get ready.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
