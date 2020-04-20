BLUEFIELD — In this age of coronavirus, social distancing and staying home, some new, different, often entertaining lawn ornaments are becoming more regular sights as people attempt to connect with one another.
In the Three Springs Farm Village, the newest addition to a drive through their neighborhood are red ribbons adorning the trees.
Mary Blackwell, City Ambassador for the City of Bluefield read about a city in Texas that started putting ribbons up to show they are praying for the country.
“We are praying for our country,” Blackwell said. “To heal our land, to heal it and just to get back to some type of normalcy. We are all for the social distancing and the guidelines, but we will be glad when we get back to something normal.”
Since Blackwell displayed her red ribbon outside her house, she started getting questions about it. Soon, more ribbons started to appear in the neighborhood.
“We have one as you come into the development and then we have them at houses throughout the development,” Blackwell said. “We are hoping that we can get other people on board to do it and we can have a lot of people on board to have ribbons all over.”
Blackwell said she thinks that activities and communities connecting everyone, while social distancing is a beautiful occurrence.
“I just think that is so great in this time we need to do something to bring everybody together and this is just one thing,” Blackwell said. “We will be appreciative of what we have and you take it for granted until you do not have it for a while.”
