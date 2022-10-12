BLUEFIELD — A “symbolic monument” is in the works to celebrate the “marriage” of the two Bluefields.
The City Board on Tuesday approved more than $45,000 to get the project started with the architectural and design work.
Of that money, each Bluefield will contribute $10,000 with more than $23,000 from the Shott Foundation.
Architect Todd Boggess will be spearheading the project and he told the board it is all about celebrating the relationship between the two Bluefields and providing a place to come to that represents the history and “unique relationship.”
Boggess presented a “concept” of the monument to the board after brainstorming with City Manager Cecil Marson.
“We started talking about something that would be a place where people could come to…” he said, from teams celebrating victories to people and visitors coming to learn more about the Bluefields.
“But basically it is that idea of a marriage between Bluefields,” he said, and a symbolic monument to that relationship.
“Right now, it is in the form of a wedding ring,” he said of the monument. “What we want to do is have that symbolic line, the division between West Virginia and Virginia, the borderline. That borderline is kind of being held by this monumental ring going down into the ground.”
Boggess said it would be place where people would take selfies and gather around.
“We envision a light that would shine up into this (ring),” he said, and create a “community gemstone.”
The colors can change and “spill out into the night sky.”
The symbolic ring can be surrounded by “community pillars,” he said, with the community deciding what they want the pillars to represent, from local influential families to universities to churches or schools.
“The idea is to have people come in and have this as an interactive plaza,” he said, with interactive kiosks that have information like sports schedules for local high schools and universities as well as provide research opportunities allowing visitors to learn about the history of the two Bluefields and embrace things that are coming up.
“It is a way to bring the community together, a way to keep the communities engaged,” he said. “It’s really that idea of a community plaza.”
Boggess said as they are working on the design, conceptual presentations will be made and the project will include landscaping with some trees circling the monument.
“You are going to have a sense of place right there within that community plaza,” he said.
Boggess said the final cost of the project will be determined after a design has been finalized.
“We want input from the community, the two colleges, the school boards and the two cities,” Marson said. “This is really to build something on our border that attracts tourists, reunion classes, weddings…”
Much of the area’s history could be captured in one spot, he added, and everyone in the community can take part in the design by providing input on what they may want to see there.
Boggess said the exact location has not yet been determined, but it would be in City Park where the state line separates the Virginias, somewhere between Mitchell Stadium and the tennis courts parking area.
Mayor Ron Martin said the location should be secure from vehicular traffic so it would not be damaged by cars.
Martin said the carnival and other activities are held in that area.
“It needs to have some sort of way it can be segregated from that,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
