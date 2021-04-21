CHARLESTON — State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, wants to set the record straight on the state’s budget related to money for higher education.
Swope said some headlines indicated that West Virginia University and Marshall both saw huge cuts, totaling $28 million, but that is not what happened.
“Impassioned floor speeches about protecting Marshall and WVU budgets distorted the facts so it is important to tell the full story,” he said, and that story involved asking every agency across the board to voluntarily initiate a small percentage in savings.
“In an effort to slow down the runaway growth of government, Finance Chairman Sen. Eric Tarr asked every state agency, including higher education, if they could find 1.5 percent savings in their budgets without cutting services,” Swope said. “All cuts were voluntary. Cuts affecting services were thrown out. Most state agencies found the savings.”
In fact, he said both WVU and Marshall received the same funding they did last year.
“The initial higher education request was exactly the amount proposed in the Governor’s budget; virtually the same as last year,” he said. “During discussion, Marshall and WVU were asked if they could also find 1.5 percent in savings as other state agencies had done and they agreed.”
The Senate approved the full amount, including the 1.5 percent reduction offered.
“The House approved virtually the same amount but moved approximately $20 million to the “Supplemental” category,” Swope said. “This is not a budget cut but simply makes the payments from two different accounts. The cash from this year’s surplus is already in the Supplemental account so full funding is virtually guaranteed. The floor speeches implied that it was not.”
Swope also said It is important to know that less than 10 percent of the Marshall and WVU budgets come from the state budget.
“The 1.5 percent reduction amounts to less than $2 million out of their total budgets of nearly $2 billion,” he said. “This is only $1 out of each $1,000 requested.”
Headlines implied the Legislature does not support higher education and slashed their budget, he said. but “every dollar requested was funded.”
“Higher education is one of the highest priorities of this Legislature and political speeches trying to paint a different picture shouldn’t have become the headline,” he said.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, said it can be a complicated procedure but any money from the savings as well as other funding is basically removed from line items and placed at the back of next year’s budget.
“When there is a surplus, it gets funded from the surplus,” he said, virtually assuring higher education institutions, including Bluefield State College and Concord University, will get that money back, although it was much smaller amounts for BSC and Concord.
“Half of the surplus goes to the rainy day fund and half of it goes to the surplus,” he said, so this year, with a surplus of $200 million already on hand and more projected, any money moved to the back of an institution’s budget for next year will automatically be funded the first week in July, when the next fiscal year starts.
“All of them will get the money,” he said. “Chandler is fully accurate.”
