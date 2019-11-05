CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Sen. Chandler Swope (R-6th District) has been named chairman of the Senate Economic Development Committee.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael made the appointment, saying Swope, a Mercer County resident, has the experience and business record to lead the committee.
“Economic development is an important focus to the Senate, and I am happy to have Chandler leading our efforts,” Carmichael said in his announcement. “His experience and proven record of success in business will be pivotal in our push to keep West Virginia moving forward. I expect big ideas to come from this committee in the new year.”
“I’m excited to take a leadership role on economic development,” Swope said Monday. “My experience is in business so this is right up my alley. I ran for office so I could bring jobs to southern West Virginia and am working with several companies right now.”
Swope said he is already getting ready for next year’s session.
“I’m also working with Senate leadership to bring solid ideas to our next legislative session in January,” he said. “I’d love to hear from anyone who has ideas.”
The state has been making progress, he added, and he is “honored” that Carmichael asked him to take over the committee.
“West Virginia has made great progress during the last few years in improving our business climate and making our state attractive to companies who want to come here and create jobs,” he said. “I’m excited to build upon that success.”
Swope was elected to the Senate in 2016 and is currently chairman of the Workforce Committee, and the vice chairman of the Economic Development, Govern-ment Organization, and Transportation and Infrastructure committees. He also currently serves as a member of the Banking and Insurance, Energy, Industry and Mining, and Finance committees.
This is his first term in the Senate, winning on his first try at political office after retiring in 2011 from Bluefield-based Swope Construction Company, of which he was founder and past president.
Locally, he also has served on the boards of the Bluefield Regional Medical Center, Mercer County Chamber of Commerce, the Hugh I. Shott Foundation, and the West Virginia Construction Education Trust.
Swope replaces Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, as chair of the Economic Development Committee. Maynard has been named chairman of the Committee on Government Organization.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.