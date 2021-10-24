BLUEFIELD — Swope Construction last week was honored for its renovations of the Granada Theater.
The Bluefield based company was presented the Excellence in Construction award by the Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. West Virginia Chapter at a ceremony in Charleston.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Dick Landreth, vice president of Swope. “We are really happy about this whole project. It turned out really nice.”
Swope was awarded the contract as part of the $3 million project, which was spearheaded by the Bluefield Preservation Society (BPS), which is now the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp. (BARC).
The theater was restored to be historically accurate with its past, opening in 1928 and showing films until the late 1970s.
Movies are once again being shown in the historic theater after opening on Aug. 28.
“I think it’s great for Bluefield,” Landreth said. “It had been sitting there empty for a long time.”
Landreth praised the BPS for their vision and work as well as the Shott Foundation for stepping up with financial support.
But he said one person in particular stands out with the project.
“I give a lot of credit to Julie Hurley,” he said. “She was the main person on the project. She pushed it through really well. She was wonderful for us to work with.”
Landreth also praised Ryan Stanley, who managed the project for Swope, as well as another assistant manager, Josh Perry.
“They did a great job,” he said, often going out of the way “to do everything they (BPS) wanted,” adding that being able to go an extra mile on the project “made us very proud.”
Hurley echoed the working relationship.
“They were such a pleasure to work with,” she said. “They are so professional and pleasant to be around. They are so capable and efficient.”
Hurley said the project was not easy because renovations of an historic structure must follow many restrictions, and the pandemic had to be worked through aa well.
It also had frustrations like any major project, but everyone worked together to make it happen.
“What they did was great,” she said.
Hurley was invited to attend the award presentation.
“It was an honor for me to be there,” she said. “It was an honor to represent the BARC board.”
The Granada project began as an idea by the BPS in 2012 and after many fundraising efforts, work began in 2019.
