PRINCETON — A car which was stolen Wednesday when its driver was dropping off a family member at Princeton Community Hospital was recovered when the suspect, who was arrested when police spotted him walking away, abandoned it in a home’s driveway.
The incident happened at approximately 12:18 p.m. outside of the hospital, according to Capt. B.R. Woodard of the Princeton Police Department. A young adult male suddenly climbed into the Kia Rio and drove away.
“An individual was dropping somebody off at the hospital, and the suspect got into the vehicle and left the hospital,” he said.
The Kia was spotted driving down Route 20 towards Glenwood. Princeton police officers started searching the area and later spotted the vehicle on Reese Harmon Ridge Road in the vicinity of the Lashmeet and Kegley area, Woodard said.
“We were just looking for the vehicle and happened to see it,” he stated.
The car was found abandoned in a driveway and the suspect was walking up Reese Harmon Ridge Road, he stated. Officer J.A. Angle found the vehicle and arrested the suspect. The Kia was undamaged and it was being returned to its owner.
Woodard said the suspect, whose name was not immediately released Thursday, was facing charges including grand larceny.
“He was possibly under the influence,” Woodard stated.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
