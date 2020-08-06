GREEN VALLEY — An investigation started early Wednesday morning after an armed robbery was reported at a store in Green Valley off Maple Acres Road.
Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched around 8:57 a.m. to the Dollar General store near the old Ceres School, according to Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers.
The suspect, a male individual, entered the store and produced “what the clerk believed to be a firearm,” Sommers stated. The clerk was forced behind the counter, and the suspect then struck her on the head with the possible firearm.
The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Sommers said.
Wearing a face mask, the Black male suspect had dark blue jeans, possibly dark sunglasses and “some sort of black long-sleeve shirt,” he said. The suspect was about 5 feet, 10 inches or 6 -feet tall and weighed between 170 and 200 pounds.
The clerk was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Sommers said. The robbery was still under investigation.
People with information can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
