PRINCETON – A person of interest who was being sought in connection with a shooting that occurred Feb. 27 in Montcalm turned himself in Wednesday to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
Scotty Tiller, no age available, of Montcalm turned himself at about 2:15 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks. Tiller was awaiting arraignment before a magistrate.
Deputies were dispatched to Methodist Hill Road in Montcalm about 9 a.m. Feb. 27 after a shooting was reported, Parks said previously. The victim, Brian Sells of Montcalm, was transported to Princeton Community Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Tiller was sought as a person of interest in the case.
Parks said the shooting took place during an argument.
Cpl. Jeff Ellison of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of the investigation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.