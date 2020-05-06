PRINCETON — A Tennessee man facing child pornography charges including use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor waived the time limit Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in Mercer County Magistrate Court.
Ronnie David Hogue, 31, of Southside, Tenn. was arrested April 29 by deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and extradited from Tennessee to West Virginia, Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said after the arrest. Hogue was arrested on warrants that Sommers had obtained.
Sommer stated that the victim and crime were in Mercer County, and that Hogue used the internet “to make contact with the victim and perpetrate the crime.”
Hogue, who is being held at the Southern Regional Jail, was scheduled Tuesday to appear by teleconference for a hearing before Magistrate Sandra Dorsey. He waived the time limit for the hearing after conferring with his attorney, and a new date will be set. In West Virginia, people who have been jailed must have a preliminary hearing within 10 days after their arrest. They can waive this time limit or waive the hearing entirely; when preliminary hearings are waived, they are sent to the grand jury.
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said the next Mercer County Grand Jury is scheduled for July.
Hogue is facing the following charges: use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor; employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter or assist in doing sexually-explicit conduct; use of minors in filming sexually-explicit conduct; and distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engage in sexually-explicit conduct, according to the criminal complaint.
Use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor is a felony carrying a possible penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000 or both.
Employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter or assist in doing sexually-explicit conduct is a felony with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $50,000 or both.
Use of minors in filming sexually-explicit conduct is a felony with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both,
Distribution and exhibiting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct is a felony with a possible sentence of up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $2,000 or both.
Sommers said in his report that the case started Dec. 6, 2019 when he received a complaint from a relative of the victim, a female juvenile less than 18 years old, that the family had discovered conversations on the juvenile’s cellphone and Facebook, Discord and Messenger between her and an adult male identified as Ronnie Hogue. The family provided some of the messages which showed that the conversations had started about a year earlier.
On Dec. 11, 2019, the family contacted Sommers and stated that nude photographs of the juvenile had been sent to Hogue.
The photos were “in violation of West Virginia and Federal Code,” Sommers said in the report. Later in his report, Sommers stated that he found 48,000 “instances of communication” between Hogue and the juvenile beginning in early December 2018 and continuing until Dec 20, 2019.
“Further review of these communications revealed that Ronnie Hogue engaged in sexually-explicit communication with the juvenile,” Sommers said. “These communications specifically described sexual acts that they were performing on each other. Additionally, Ronnie Hogue does make requests to ‘see all of her’ and a ‘full body pic.’
Hogue sent nude photos of himself to the juvenile, and the juvenile sent nude photos to him, Sommers stated.
“Additionally, from reviewing the messages and speaking with the juvenile, Ronnie Hogue was fully aware that he was interacting with a juvenile that was greater than 4 years younger than himself,” Sommers said in the report.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
