PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with a double murder in Mercer County was captured by authorities Friday night in Ohio.
Kenneth Adkins, 19, was arrested by U.S. Marshals around 10:30 p.m., Capt. Joe Parks, with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Adkins, of Lashmeet, is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Dalton Ramsey and Josh Williams, Parks said. Both victims were in their 20s, and were also residents of the Lashmeet area.
The bodies of Ramsey and Williams were discovered around 6:30 a.m. Thursday by a homeowner in the Lashmeet area.
A manhunt for Adkins began following the discovery of the victims.
Parks said Adkins was located at a family member’s home in Ohio.
“The U.S. Marshal Service was integral in making this arrest happen,” Parks said.
Parks said the victims were initially shot in a vehicle on Reese Harmon Ridge.
“They (Ramsey and Williams) were both in a car,” Parks said. “He (Adkins) approached from the driver’s side and started shooting. They ran toward the residence and he followed behind continuing to shoot.”
Parks said Adkins will have an extradition hearing before he can be brought back to West Virginia.
Parks praised the U.S. Marshals for their work in capturing Adkins, and expressed gratitude that no one was injured during the arrest.
“No one else got hurt,” Parks said. “That’s the main thing.”
