PRINCETON — Another trial date has been set for a Bluefield man charged in a January shooting that left him in critical condition and a “Good Samaritan” seriously injured.
Mercer County Circuit Court Judge William Sadler moved the date from Jan. 7, 2020 to April 14 after Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Lynch told Sadler the state requests its own mental evaluation to determine whether Terrance Williams, 33, was criminally responsible for his actions.
Williams, who has a history of mental issues, was initially declared incompetent to stand trial and in July Sadler sent him to a psychiatric facility for a determination of whether he could regain competency with treatment.
Although he was recently declared competent to stand trial after that stay, he was found not to be criminally responsible.
Lynch asked for the delay for time to complete another evaluation on the responsibility issue.
Sadler also denied a defense motion to release Williams, who has been in custody for almost a year, into the care of his family, who could monitor his medications.
But Sadler said his medications could better be monitored with Williams in custody.
The case began Jan. 2 when Williams entered an Albemarle Street home in Bluefield after 9 p.m. and started firing a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, grazing one man in the neck, Detective Sgt. K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department said soon after the incident. Several men were “hanging out” at the residence, and there was no apparent provocation or drug activity.
Several of the men knocked Williams down and left, but Williams followed them into an alley and onto Wythe Avenue and started shooting again, Adams stated. One of the people got a firearm and fired back, hitting Williams. One of the shots went through his chest, entering at one armpit and exiting the other.
When Williams collapsed, a neighbor who had heard the shooting came outside, saw Williams on the ground and tried to help him, Adams said. Williams then shot him, hitting him in the abdomen and face. He was treated at Bluefield Regional Medical Center and later listed in stable condition. Williams was flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and discharged several weeks later.
Charges against Williams include attempted murder and malicious wounding and several counts of wanton endangerment.
Adams said Williams has had previous run-ins with law enforcement and has a history of mental problems and has been “arrested numerous times.”
Williams entered the residence into an upstairs apartment, Adams said, talking about Jesus and asking his “father” what he should do, according to witnesses. “We have had several mental hygienes (warrants) on him before,” he added.
Williams remains at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
