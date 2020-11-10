PRINCETON — A Mercer County man facing charges including second-degree murder in connection with human remains found recently in Bland County was heading back Monday to Virginia after waiving his extradition hearing.
Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for an extradition hearing. Riggs was arrested last week by troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.
In Bland County, Va., Riggs is facing charges of second-degree murder and felony hit-and-run.
The charges and arrest were developed by an investigation that began Nov. 5 when a woman’s body was discovered off Interstate 77 in Bland County. At 8:42 a.m., the remains were located in a gravel lot near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of Interstate 77 Exit 58 for Bastian, Va. Investigators with the Virginia State Police and the Bland County Sheriff’s Office were soon on the scene.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is still waiting for positive identification of the body by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Va.
After waiving the extradition hearing, Riggs was scheduled to be transported Monday back to Virginia.
Riggs was scheduled to be arraigned today, according to records at Bland County General District Court.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch represented the state at the hearing Monday, and Riggs was represented by attorney Caitlin Flanagan-Morgan.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
