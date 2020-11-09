PRINCETON – A Mercer County man facing charges including second-degree murder in connection with human remains found recently in Bland County, Va. was heading back Monday to Virginia after waiving extradition.
Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for an extradition hearing. Riggs was arrested last week by troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.
In Bland County, Va., Riggs is facing charges of second-degree murder and felony hit-and-run.
The charges and arrest were developed by an investigation that began Nov. 5 when a woman's body was discovered off Interstate 77 in Bland County. At 8:42 a.m., the remains were located in a gravel lot near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of Interstate 77 Exit 58 for Bastian, Va.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office was awaiting positive identification of the body by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Va.
After waiving the extradition hearing, Riggs was scheduled to be transported Monday back to Virginia.
