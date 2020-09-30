TROUTDALE, Va. — A Marion, Va. man has been arrested in connection with a hatchet attack in a Grayson County church Sunday night that injured an off-duty Virginia State Trooper.
Corrine Geller, public relations director with the Virginia State Police, said Gregory D. Graham, 31, was taken into custody at his residence on Brushy Mountain Road.
Graham has been charged with one count of malicious wounding.
Geller said he is being held without bond at the New River Regional Jail. Additional charges may be placed after further consultation with the Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
The incident started at 8:30 p.m. when about 20 people were gathered inside a church in the 11000 block of Flat-ridge Road in the community of Troutdale when a banging was heard on the doors at the main entrance, a VSP report said.
An off-duty VSP trooper opened the door and encountered a man and a dog standing just outside. The trooper asked if he could help and the man yelled back at him. It was at this point that the trooper observed the man was holding a hatchet.
As the trooper attempted to close the door, the man swung the hatchet and struck the back of the trooper’s hand.
The trooper was able to close the door and directed the members of the congregation to immediately go to the church basement for their safety.
The man and his dog then left the property, at which time the trooper assisted everyone safely to their vehicles.
The off-duty trooper could hear the man yelling and howling from the woodline.
State police resources responded to the scene to search for the man.
The trooper suffered minor scratches to his hand and was treated at the scene.
No one else at the church was injured.
The incident remains under investigation. No motive for the attack has not yet been released.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
