PRINCETON — A Mercer County man facing charges including attempted murder and malicious wounding relating to a shooting incident last January in Bluefield was ruled competent Monday to stand trial.
Terrance Williams, 33, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a status hearing. Williams was arrested after a Jan. 2 shooting at an alley near Wythe Avenue in Bluefield. Detective Sgt. K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department said after the arrest that went into an Albemarle Street home after 9 p.m. that day and started firing a 9-mm semi-automatic handgun. One shot grazed a man in the neck.
Adams said several people were in the residence and that there was no apparent provocation and no drug involvement, and that it was a mental health issue. The people in the home managed to knock Williams down and flee, but Williams followed them into an alley on Wythe Avenue and started shooting again. One of the people got a firearm and returned fire, hitting Williams. The shot entered through one arm pit and exited through the other.
After Williams collapsed, a neighbor who had heard the gunshots came out, saw Williams on the ground, and went over to help, Adams said. William then shot him, hitting him in the abdomen and the side of the face. The neighbor, Paul Goldsworthy, had emergency surgery at Bluefield Regional Medical Center. Williams was flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Williams has a history of mental problems and has been “arrested numerous times,” Adams said.
In March, Sadler ordered that Williams undergo a psychiatric evaluation before criminal proceedings resumed. During Monday’s hearing, Williams was ruled competent to stand trial, according to Prosecuting Attorney George Silter. The trial has been set for early January 2020.
Attorney E. Ward Morgan, who is representing Williams, made a motion for his client to be placed on home confinement, Sitler said. The prosecution, represented by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch, opposed the motion. The motion was denied.
Williams is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond.
